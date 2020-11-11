last night on late night

Amber Ruffin’s Lil Doof Stops By Late Night to Rap About Trump

Late night comedy treasure Amber Ruffin took some time off of The Amber Ruffin Show to stop by Late Night With Seth Meyers, making her debut as Lil Doof, a rapper who loves Donald Trump because “anyone who makes me pay a lot of taxes can’t have my vote.” Meyers is confused by Lil Doof’s whole deal — he is, of course, signed to America First Records, “a record label that’s owned and operated by Donald Trump.” Meyers makes clear that he is not a fan, but Lil Doof soldiers on and tries to get a call-and-response going — sadly, as Meyers points out, “no one’s here.” Lil Doof eventually breaks down, confessing, “Trump told me that he needed a rapper to endorse him to get the Black vote, and that if I did that, he’d give me a buttload of money,” even though Lil Doof himself admits he is “not a good rapper.” If only a certain other Trump-approved celebrity had similar self-awareness.

