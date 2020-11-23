Whether she’s singing in an empty mall or, from the looks of it, in the bowels of hell, Billie Eilish knows how to go have fun. On Sunday, the “Therefore I Am” singer and her brother/collaborator Finneas took the American Music Awards stage for her first live performance of her new single, which premiered earlier this month, along with a music video any mall rat would love. The only place more socially distanced than a desolate suburban mall is a series of empty narrow hallways, so Billie continues to stay on trend.
After winning New Artist of the Year and Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock in 2019, the singer was up for two awards Sunday, Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock. She ended up losing out to BTS and Twenty One Pilots, respectively, but still, her 2020 releases remain remarkable.