Photo: ABC via Getty Images

Whether she’s singing in an empty mall or, from the looks of it, in the bowels of hell, Billie Eilish knows how to go have fun. On Sunday, the “Therefore I Am” singer and her brother/collaborator Finneas took the American Music Awards stage for her first live performance of her new single, which premiered earlier this month, along with a music video any mall rat would love. The only place more socially distanced than a desolate suburban mall is a series of empty narrow hallways, so Billie continues to stay on trend.

After winning New Artist of the Year and Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock in 2019, the singer was up for two awards Sunday, Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock. She ended up losing out to BTS and Twenty One Pilots, respectively, but still, her 2020 releases remain remarkable.