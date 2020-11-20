BTS Breaks Internet (Again) With Video For ‘Life Goes On,’ Drop New Album Be

The BTS boys have done it again. At midnight on Friday, November 20, the K-Pop super group dropped their latest album Be, as well as the music video for their new single “Life Goes On.” The 8-track album is the group’s 5th Korean-language album, and second album of 2020 after February’s Map of the Soul 7. The album has no guest artists, but features the boy band’s previously released smash single and first English-language single, “Dynamite.” But that’s not all. BTS also released a music video for “Life Goes On” the first song off the album, which in true BTS fashion is already well on its way to breaking the internet. Just two hours after premiering on YouTube, the sentimental and sweet music video for “Life Goes On” has racked up over 18 million views and 2.4 million likes on the social media platform. The song is set to have its debut performance at the American Music Awards on November 22. Check out the video for “Life Goes On” and BTS’s brand new album Be, and marvel at the strength and power of the BTS army.

Related