Dave Chappelle Breaks as the Unemployed Allstate Guy on SNL

The first sketch of last night’s Saturday Night Live started out innocuously enough, with host Dave Chappelle noting, “I know a lot of people have lost their jobs, and that this climate has unfortunately made a lot of Black people lose their jobs. This next piece is about just that.” Cut to a boardroom, where Maya Rudolph’s Aunt Jemima is being unceremoniously fired by marketing executives played by Alec Baldwin, Mikey Day, and Heidi Gardner. “It’s not what you did, it’s how you make us feel about what we did,” Baldwin clarifies. Kenan Thompson joins in as Uncle Ben, who is fired for the same reason, despite his wide knowledge of rice (“All I know is rice!”) Finally, Chappelle makes a deep-voiced appearance as the Allstate guy (real name Dennis Haysbert) and almost immediately breaks. “Stop calling me Allstate guy,” he said. “I have a name. It’s Guy-from-Waiting-to-Exhale.” Chappelle recovers and holds it together until Pete Davidson appears as Count Chocula, and then things truly go off the rails. The sketch ends with Chappelle imploring the audience to “look at Pete Davidson’s lips,” while Davidson laughs so hard his fake fangs pop out. Watch the full sketch above.

