Watch Disney Parks’ ‘Unofficial’ Ratatouille TikTok Musical Number

Disney Channel star Milo Manheim. Photo: DisneyParks/TikTok

Finally, an official Disney media source has weighed in on TikTok’s DIY masterpiece-in-the-making, Ratatouille the musical. And rather than respond with a low-effort pander or worse, a cease and desist, they’ve actually contributed their own original musical number. On Friday, November 20, the official DisneyParks TikTok account posted a video featuring Disney Channel star Milo Manheim, who plays Zed in the Zombies movies, in a hard hat and safety gear touring the upcoming Epcot ride “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure,” which will open in 2021. DisneyParks captioned the video “Our unofficial audition for #ratatouillemusical with @milomanheim and @pearcejoza.” Manheim raps lyrics about how “Remy the rat was always sorta different/ while the pack was eatin’ trash, Remy was whippin’ dishes,” while his Zombies 2 co-star Pearce Joza gives him a beat. We appreciate the wordplay on the lyric “trappin’ at the grandma’s house,” which refers to an early scene in the movie in which Remy evades capture but may also be a double entendre about cooking in a trap house. Disney TikTok will go there.