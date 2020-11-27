Allow Drew Barrymore to Introduce You to Her Chickens

Daenerys was the Mother of Dragons. Pepper was the Mother of the House of LaBeija. Drew Barrymore is the Mother of Chickens. On the November 24 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Paul Scheer made an appearance to talk turkey on America’s Most Trusted News Source, Drew’s News. Scheer acted as an unofficial New York Magazine correspondent, sharing an article about online photography classes he saw on The Strategist.

They also spoke about holiday sweaters for chickens, because we as a society are running out of new trends. This was the perfect opportunity for Drew to share photos of her chickens, Sparkles, Ferdinand, Percy, and Blanche. Drew said, “I love these chickens so much, like I’m way, way, way too attached to them.” Drew also shared a fun fact about how to pet a chicken against her will: “When chickens are laying their eggs, fun fact, they don’t move and you can totally pet them.” Drew fantasizes about putting Christmas sweaters on her chickens because “you can almost do anything to them when they’re laying eggs,” but Scheer brings up a good point: “How do we know these chickens aren’t Jewish? We don’t know.” So if Drew shows up on TV next week and announces she’s celebrating Hanukkah with her chickens, don’t be surprised.