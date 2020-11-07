Most late-night shows have not been able to air or post their reactions to Joe Biden’s victory on Saturday, November 7 yet, because it’s still only been a few hours since the election results were announced. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, however, has had a celebratory video lined up for the past four years. The Full Frontal Twitter account posted the video with the caption, “Dreams DO come true! We made this back in 2016 but couldn’t use it. We’re so excited to finally celebrate with you.” The show confirmed to Vulture that they did indeed make the video back during the Hillary Clinton vs. Donald Trump presidential election. You can tell this video was made before Trump became President, partially because Stephen Colbert’s hair hasn’t been grayed by stress yet but mostly because no one’s wearing masks and everyone’s high-fiving and hugging without fear of death. In the short video, Ana Navarro, Katie Couric, Larry Wilmore, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Colbert, Greg Gutfeld, and Jon Stewart celebrate a Trump defeat that didn’t come to fruition while Bee cheers, “It’s over!” Scary, how it was only just beginning.

