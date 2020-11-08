Watch Jeopardy! Winner Burt Thakur Tearfully Thank Alex Trebek for His Impact

Photo: Jeopardy!/Youtube

On Sunday November 8, when Alex Trebek died at the age of 80, the world lost a not only a TV host but a cultural institution. With episodes of Jeopardy! syndicated daily on networks across the country, Trebek’s consistent television presence was an enduring source of comfort and entertainment for many across decades and generations. On Thursday November 5’s episode, one contestant got to personally thank Trebek, telling him that he learned English as a child by watching Jeopardy! with the grandparent who raised him. After project engineer Burt Thakur wins the episode, Trebek asks, “Any family members back home cheering you on?” Thakur answers, “You know, here’s a true story. I learned English because of you. My grandfather who raised me, I’m gonna get tears right now. I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day. So it’s a pretty special moment for me. Thank you very much.” Thakur wipes away tears, and you will too when you watch the clip.

Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt! pic.twitter.com/XgGGwJ8GlH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2020