Joe Biden Delivers a Message of Unity in Victory Speech

"We've won with the most votes ever cast for a presidential ticket in the history of the nation." Joe Biden said in his first remarks to the nation after election victory https://t.co/AHSnw3mZdi pic.twitter.com/f8U6oUozV6 — Bloomberg (@business) November 8, 2020

Joe Biden took the stage in his home state of Delaware to address the country as the new President-elect of the United States. Jogging — not walking — out to Bruce Springsteen’s “We Take Care of Our Own,” Biden applauded the historic voter turnout of this year’s election. “We’ve won with the most votes ever cast for a presidential ticket,” Biden said. “We’re seeing all over this nation, and in all cities in all parts of the country, indeed across the world, an outpouring of joy.” Biden also called for unity, encouraging understanding and compassion across political lines. “I will work to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. I won’t see red states and blue states, I will always see the United States,” he said, “Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end, here and now.” As the second Catholic President-elect, Biden quoted a devotional hymn called On Eagle’s Wings, and pledged to “rebuild the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class and to make America respected around the world again.”