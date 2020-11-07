Kamala Harris Gives Victory Speech as First Female Vice President-Elect

Kamala Harris opens her first speech as vice president-elect with a tribute to the legacy of John Lewis: "Protecting our democracy takes struggle. It takes sacrifice. But there is joy in it. And there is progress. Because we, the people, have the power to build a better future." pic.twitter.com/98KKYlxQ5p — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 8, 2020

Newly elected Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the nation in Wilmington, Delaware on the evening of her long-awaited victory with Joe Biden. In a cream-colored Olivia Pope-esque suit, the first female Vice President-elect walked out to Mary J. Blige’s “Work That.” Over thunderous applause and honking, Harris acknowledged the grief of the past year. “I know times have been challenging, especially the last several months. The grief, sorrow and pain, the worries and the struggles,” she said. “But we have also witnessed your courage, your resilience and the generosity of your spirit. For four years, you marched and organized for equality and justice for our lives and for our planet. And then you voted and you delivered a clear message. You chose hope and unity, decency, science and, yes, truth.” Harris also spoke to the historic nature of her appointment as Vice President, as the first woman as well as the first woman of color to hold that office, thanking her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, and expressing hope for the future. “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last—because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” Harris said.