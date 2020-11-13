Lil Nas X Drops the Music Video For His Festively Horny Single ‘Holiday’

Ho(e) Ho(e) Ho(e)! Did you hear those jingling balls bells? The holiday season is upon us and Lil Nas X is ready to celebrate. At midnight on Friday, the “Old Town Road” singer released the music video for his latest single “Holiday.” The video for Lil Nas X’s first foray into holiday music was co-directed by his namesake and “Rodeo” collaborator Nas and Gibson Hazard. It follows Lil Nas X as he embodies 4 different characters in a futuristic North Pole workshop and rides through the night in a high-tech sleigh led by robo-reindeer. If you were looking for a yuletide to sing with your grandparents while slurping eggnog, “Holiday” might not be for you, as its festively horny in nature. “Ay it’s a holiday / I got hoes on hoes and they out of control” goes the chorus, chock full of Christmas spirit. “Ayy, can I pop shit? / I might bottom on the low, but I top shit,” sings the openly gay Lil Nas X, suggesting that he likes to both give and receive… presents! But Lil Nas X knows the greatest gift of all is loving yourself and earning the respect of your peers. “Ayy, and I’m sexy, they wanna sex me / Popstar, but the rappers still respect me.” You can check out the video for Lil Nas X’s ‘Holiday’ above. Santa, please send us something from Lil Nas X’s workshop this year. It looks like more fun.

