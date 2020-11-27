Santa Calls in Backup in the Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special Trailer

Mariah Carey did not even wait for us to digest our turkey before hitting us with the official trailer for Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, but we’re not mad about it. This trailer has it all: Tiffany Haddish holding a very large book. A snowman in a protective face mask. Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson performing as Carey’s back-up singers (how very dare she!) on what appears to be a recycled CGI set from The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. A socially-distanced gospel choir, each member standing on a platform six feet apart from the next. Billy Eichner as an elf. Santa Snoop. And apparently… the light veneer of a plot? Apple TV+ describes it thusly: “the Special finds the world faced with a holiday cheer crisis, which the North Pole knows only one person can solve: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.” The special streams on December 4.

