Happy Thanksgiving, Now Here’s Another Trailer for The Prom

It is the two-year anniversary of the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, known not just for record-low temperatures but also for the original Broadway cast of The Prom performing the finale song “It’s Time to Dance,” triumphant lesbian kiss and all. As a metaphor for just how much weirder everything is in 2020, Netflix debuted a brand new trailer for Ryan Murphy’s film adaptation of The Prom during this year’s broadcast. While it doesn’t feature Meryl Streep rapping, there are still definitely plenty of things to baffle, shock, amaze, and make you go “what’s all this then.” Why does Broadway look like that? What accent is Nicole Kidman supposed to be saying “it’s all over Twitter” in when they’re drinking in CGI-rendered Sardi’s? Why is Bustopher Jones in this? Why is Beth Leavel not in this? As the trailer reminds us, The Prom will become to an empty, abandoned auditorium near you December 11.

