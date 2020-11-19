The bridge between musical artists and athletes is getting smaller an smaller these days. On Wednesday, New Orleans Pelican point guard Lonzo Ball was voted off The Masked Singer, and rapper Sheck Wes entered the 2020 NBA draft. In an Instagram post, the “Mo Bamba” rapper announced that he was pursuing his dream of playing professional basketball. “Damn… it’s really real ,” wrote Wes in a carousel of photos of him playing basketball. “The 2020 NBA DRAFT , all my life I always wanted to follow my passion for music and basketball . Playing basketball and going to play pro in the @nba is something that I always strived for . Tonight that dream comes true!”

Unfortunately for Wes, that dream did not come true, as he was not chosen in either round of the draft. However, Wes didn’t seem too broken up about it, dropping a comedic music video for his new song “Been Ballin [Draft 2020].” In the video, Wes dawns some Nutty Professor-esque makeup and balls out, recreating classic elements of the draft experience from the NBA Draft Lottery to the press conferences and beyond. He may not have a future as an NBA player, but he’s definitely got a future in the music industry.