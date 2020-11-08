Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden Claims Victory on SNL Cold Open

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' victory speeches. pic.twitter.com/DRnMCeoqlh — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

Saturday Night Live took on its last election season cold open, bringing back Jim Carrey as now-President-elect Joe Biden, Maya Rudolph as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump. Carrey’s Biden echoed the real-life Biden’s victory speech from Saturday night, acknowledging that he will be a “President for all Americans, whether you’re from a liberal state like California, or a conservative state like Oklahoma, or a cracked-out hot mess like Florida.” Carrey-as-Biden then brought out Rudolph’s Kamala Harris (special kudos should be given to the costume department, who recreated Harris’s actual power suit from her speech with impressive accuracy). Rudolph’s Harris addressed the historical importance of her election as the first female, Black, Indian-American, biracial Vice President, noting, “If any of that terrifies you, I don’t give a funt.” She also spoke directly to all the little Black girls watching: “Your mom is going to switch from laughing to crying to dancing pretty much all night.” The cold open then cut to Baldwin’s Trump, who broke out the piano from 2016’s post-election cold open, and sang the chorus from Village People’s “Macho Man,” before joining Rudolph and Carrey in closing out the cold open — a fitting end to an exhausting, strange election season.

Let's check in on the president's concession speech. pic.twitter.com/3If4UzQeXw — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

Joe and Kamala have a message for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ybrPtFAyQM — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020