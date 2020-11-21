Baby Stormi Saves Christmas With Her Grinch Cupcake Tutorial

Last Christmas, we told the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen to give baby Stormi Webster her own cooking show. They didn’t listen to our advice, and look at them now. We’re glad Stormi and her second-generation Momager Kylie Jenner stayed away from that place, because over the past Stormi has mastered her baking skills and hosting abilities. On November 19, Stormi and Kylie released another Christmas baking tutorial, this time showing us how to make Grinch cupcakes while being adorable. The 2.5-year-old dresses for the occasion in Grinch jammies, and proceeds to crack an egg, pour the vanilla, and sample a jelly bean that “tastes like crunchy.” Stormi is such an encouraging and motivational head chef that when Kylie tries to decorate her own cupcake, Stormi encourages her with a “you got this, Mommy!” With her cute cupcakes and overall star power, Stormi may have singlehandedly saved the Grinch, and Christmas itself, from the clutches of Matthew Morrison.

