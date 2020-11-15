Let Them All Talk is the name of an upcoming film starring Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, and Dianne Wiest. “Let them all talk” also happens to be the first thing we said when we saw Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, and Dianne Wiest onscreen together. The trailer for the film gives us everything we want: Streep is a difficult author (!), Lucas Hedges is her attentive nephew (!!), and Gemma Chan is her strung-along literary agent (!!!). Streep invites her old friends Bergen and Wiest, as well as her loving adult nephew Lucas Hedges, on a cruise-ship vacation (!!!!!!?!?!?) “to have some fun and heal old wounds.” Why can’t all movies have this exact premise? It’s like prestige-y Book Club! It’s directed by Steven Soderbergh, written by short-story author Deborah Eisenberg, and streaming on HBO Max on December 12. If this movie delivers, we’ll forgive Streep and Soderbergh for The Laundromat.