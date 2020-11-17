Behold, Our Tragic Pandemic Christmas Tree Has Arrived

She’s trying her best. Photo: Getty Images

If you happen to be reading this from midtown Manhattan, lift your ear to the sky. You may hear a low wail. Follow the sound to 45 Rockefeller Plaza and behold, it’s 2020’s Rockefeller Christmas tree, and she is in pain. The 75-foot Norway Spruce was driven from Oneonta, NY onto Rockefeller Plaza and lifted into place by a crane on Saturday. The Rockefeller Christmas tree is, of course, a beloved New York institution, but Twitter users were quick to point out that this year’s tree looked a little worse for wear, with its sparse leaves and crooked branches. Many drew attention to its resemblance to Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree, and even more bemoaned the fact that 2020 denied us even the simple pleasure of a perennial holiday tradition. But in this poor tree’s defense: who among us doesn’t look a bit haggard and defeated after the year we’ve had? This tree, despite all of her damage and defects, showed up anyway, and so to her we say: shine on.

Let the holiday season begin! The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived at the Plaza. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/RapXlMt1Fb — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 14, 2020

Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse?



2020on brand... pic.twitter.com/6K2n4bX9u7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 17, 2020