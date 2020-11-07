Van Jones Cries Tears of Democrat Joy As CNN Names Biden President-Elect

On Saturday, November 7, CNN called Pennsylvania for former vice-president Joe Biden, putting his Electoral College votes over 270 and thereby announcing him as the soon-to-be 46th president of the United States of America. After Anderson Cooper reported the breaking news, he threw it over to Van Jones, who had an emotional response to the result. Jones chokes up as he says, “It’s easier to be a parent this morning. It’s easier to be a dad. It’s easier to tell your kids, ‘Character matters. Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters.’” As Jones goes on to talk about what this news means for Muslims, immigrants, and Dreamers, he dabs at his tears but keeps going. “It’s a vindication for a lot of people, who have really suffered. You know, ‘I can’t breathe’? That wasn’t just George Floyd. That was a lot of people, that felt they couldn’t breathe.” Let it all out, Van Jones. Let it out, buddy.

Related