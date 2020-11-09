Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

In case you were holding out hope that one day Fox’s drama Prison Break might finally deliver you a sixth season, well, it hypothetically it could, but it will apparently be without one of its leading men, Wentworth Miller. On Sunday, the Madam Secretary and The Flash actor declared himself a wrap on all future iterations of Prison Break, having come to a decision. “I’m out. Of PB. Officially,” he wrote on Instagram. “Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue.) I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).”

Miller, who came out as gay in 2013, starred in the series as Michael Schofield, who attempts to spring his brother Lincoln Burrows, played by Dominic Purcell, from death row by getting himself incarcerated in the same prison. After airing its first four seasons between 2005 and 2009, the series returned for a nine-episode fifth season in 2017 and, as recently as January, Fox has occasionally dangled a potential sixth season or limited series as a possibility. According to TVLine, however, a Fox source says the network isn’t “currently in active development” on a Prison Break project.

Writes Miller, “So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry. If you’re hot and bothered b/c you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That’s your work.”