They Made an Irish Moonstruck

You’ve heard people do bad Christopher Walken voices. You’ve heard people do fake Irish accents. But this December, Bleecker Street is proud to present… Christopher Walken doing a bad fake Irish accent. The upcoming John Patrick Shanley rom-com Wild Mountain Thyme looks impossibly charming, and comfortingly similar to Shanley’s classic Moonstruck. Swap an endearing Italian-American family dealing with their grown single daughter Cher for an endearing Irish family dealing with their grown single daughter Emily Blunt and you’ve got half the idea. Then swap out cursed brothers Nicholas Cage and Danny Aiello for cursed cousins Jamie Dornan and Jon Hamm and you’ve got the other half. The rolling green fields, warm woolen costumes, and Blunt riding a horse are exactly what we’re looking for in a winter movie this year. Wild Mountain Thyme will be in “theaters” (what are those) and VOD December 11. Sláinte!

