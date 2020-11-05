Like You, HBO Max Is Deeply Invested in William Jackson Harper’s Love Life

Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

There’s a million rom-coms in the naked city, and HBO MAX is hoping you’re down to take a deep dive into one featuring William Jackson Harper. According to Entertainment Weekly, the Good Place actor will star in the upcoming second season of the streamer’s anthology dramedy show Love Life, now that Anna Kendrick’s Darby (temporarily, at least) has met her match in the show’s first season finale.

As alluded to in the network’s press release announcing Kendrick won’t be returning for the upcoming season, Love Life’s focus will shift to Harper’s new character, who re-emerges from a long-term relationship he (mistakenly) had believed would last forever. “Left reeling, he finds himself navigating the treacherous seas of dating once again,” writes EW.

As the second season of the show also takes place in New York, Kendrick’s Darby will reportedly appear at some point in Harper’s season, as well as a few other familiar faces from season one. “It’s important to us that it feels like it takes place in this extended universe,” creator Sam Boyd told the Hollywood Reporter. “We have a fun way we can keep Darby floating in and out through this world. It’s more of a baton pass to this new protagonist.” Anything to help Harper’s character find his next chili baby.