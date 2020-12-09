A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Photo: Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was arrested in New Jersey on Monday in relation to alleged gun and drug possession, authorities said. The Bronx-born rapper, real name Artist J. Dubose, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a handgun as well as one count of possession of marijuana, which is a disorderly persons offense, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday in a press release.

Dubose’s manager, Samblou Camara, was also charged with one count of possession of marijuana. One of Dubose’s security guards, Quashaun Hagler, was hit with three counts of unlawful possession of a handgun and one count of possession of a large-capacity magazine. Camara and Hagler were also arrested on Monday.

Two arrests went down after cops from the New York Police Department and Demarest, New Jersey, Police Department executed a search warrant on Dubose’s home. They claim to have found four handguns guns there — a Ruger .380, a Glock .40, an H&K 9mm, and a Smith and Wesson 9mm — as well as hollow point bullets and various high-capacity magazines. Police also alleged that they discovered pot, hash oil edibles, and drug paraphernalia “commonly associated with the distribution of controlled dangerous substances.”

Camara was arrested after New Jersey police searched his Bergenfield, New Jersey, home, claiming to have found pot and hash oil edibles. All of the arrests happened “without incident,” prosecutors said. Dubose, Camara, and Hagler were released on their own recognizance following their arrests. Contact information for their lawyers was not immediately available. Vulture reached out to Dubose’s rep and Atlantic Records via email, but did not immediately hear back.

One day before these arrests, gunfire erupted across from the Teaneck, New Jersey, club where Dubose was feting his 25th birthday. Cops said that this shooting and these arrests were not related, according to Northjersey.com.