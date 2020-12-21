Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Probably Won’t Binge the New Gossip Girl

Suddenly, we’re in 2007. Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock

While some fans are building shrines to these photos of the new Gossip Girl cast on the steps of the Met, the Meester-Brody household is a little more chill about the reboot. Adam Brody, formerly The OC’s Seth Cohen, told The Wall Street Journal he and his ex–Upper East Sider wife, Leighton Meester, won’t be bingeing the new series, but, eh, they’ll probably give it a whirl. “I highly doubt we’ll watch it front to back,” he admitted. “I don’t think we’re the audience, but I’m sure we’ll dip our toes in.” They must, if at least for old times’ sake. Meester’s performance as Blair Waldorf helped make the CW teen drama so iconic that it needed to be rebooted just eight years after it ended. Now 41 and 34, respectively, Brody says he and Meester are more into movies like David Fincher’s Mank and shows like The Crown, despite their history with teen dramas.

Original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are executive producing the reboot along with writer and showrunner Joshua Safran. The new Gossip Girl stars Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Adam Chanler-Berat, Zión Moreno, Laura Benanti, and, of course, Kristen Bell as the voice of Gossip Girl. You know you love her. Meester, Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, and all the other OGs won’t have to worry about watching the next generation of Upper East Siders for some time. Due to global production issues raised by the coronavirus, the new Gossip Girl isn’t out until later in 2021. XOXO for now.