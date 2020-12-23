Watch Adam Sandler Sing a Song About Steve Buscemi to Steve Buscemi

We already know, thanks to his loving tribute to Chris Farley, that Adam Sandler knows how to write a decent song dedicated completely to one of his friends. During a livestreamed charity event on December 22 titled Fireside Chat With Steve Buscemi, Sandler delivered yet again, this time to pay tribute to the charity event’s host and frequent Sandlerverse collaborator. Near the end of the event — around 2:08:00, if you want to skip right to it — Sandler surprised Steve Buscemi by performing a new song he wrote about him and the characters he’s played, which included lyrics like “He went down a zipline hanging just by his feet / And wound up in a full-body cast / And even though I made fun of him in high school / He still shot Bradley Whitford in the ass.” It’s a short but sweet tribute, in case “New Adam Sandler Song All About Steve Buscemi” was on your 2020 Christmas wishlist.

Elsewhere in the video — which includes appearances from Sandler-movie guest stars and fellow SNL alums like Chris Rock, Tim Meadows, Rob Schneider, Julie Bowen, Colin Quinn, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Kevin James, and Kenan Thompson — there is a bit of SNL reminiscing (skip to 1:36:40) where all of the SNLers look back on some of their favorite sketches of the NBC series. Sandler loves “Fred Garvin: Male Prostitute,” Rock loves “Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer,” Quinn’s a big Brian Fellow fan, and Meadows gives a shout-out to Thompson’s beloved and bizarre “What Up With That?” sketches. We’ll forgive Meadows for accidentally referring to the sketch as “All That,” because to be fair, Kenan Thompson has been the driving force behind so many funny things for decades that it’s getting hard to keep track.