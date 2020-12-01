Addison Rae She’s All That Remake Is Wreaking COVID-19 Havoc

Photo: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In news that’s the perfect amalgamation of everything 2020 stands for, the city of Los Angeles is reversing course on a decision to close down a prominent COVID-19 testing site to accommodate the filming of Addison Rae’s gender-swapped She’s All That remake. Per the Los Angeles Times, the studio behind the movie, Miramax, was granted a filming permit for one day at the city’s Union Station on December 1, which effectively forced “504 people” with coronavirus-testing appointments to seek their tests at another location that would “honor” them. However, perhaps sensing that prioritizing a TikTok star’s career (and the 170-person film crew) over a deadly pandemic was a dick move, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted early on Tuesday that his team had “worked to reopen testing” at Union Station, with the scheduled COVID-19 appointments proceeding as normal today. (To be fair, the Times suggests that the mayor’s office was unaware of the issue until the reports surfaced.) He’s All That, not a typo, will reportedly still be filming at the station, but not within close enough proximity to the testing site to cause any disruption. And now for a PSA aimed at Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachel Leigh Cook: Stay far, far away from this mess.