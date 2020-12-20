Alex Moffat Makes His Debut as SNL’s Newest Joe Biden

Alex Moffat has a very sweaty comb-over to fill as he takes over the role of President Elect Joe Biden from Jim Carrey, who announced his retirement from the Saturday Night Live role earlier today (it’s unclear if Moffat’s new role as Biden will interfere at all with his Eric Trump impression, but we hope not.) Last night’s cold open saw Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence getting the COVID-19 vaccine, with Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris dropping in to introduce the show’s newest Biden. “Joe, you look different somehow,” Bennett’s Pence notes, to which Mofffat-as-Biden replies, “I’m like Colonel Sanders. Every time you see me, I look like a different guy.” Moffat’s Biden is slower and more deliberate than Carrey’s fidgety take on the President Elect, and he also has a lot to say about Kwanzaa, if only Rudolph’s Harris would let him.