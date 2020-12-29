Aly & AJ Drop Explicit Version of “Potential Breakup Song”

The AJ in Aly & AJ. Photo: Getty Images

It took too long (it took too long, it took too long) to get a reimagined “Potential Breakup Song.” Aly & AJ have dropped a deliciously explicit version of their classic song and it feels like our birthday. Our “fucking birthday,” that is. The new, dirty version of “Potential Breakup Song” lets fans get even more pissed at their imaginary boyfriend, trading the Disney-approved alternatives for some good old-fashioned swears: “So you better think clearly, clearly / Before you nearly, nearly / Fuck up the situation that you’re gonna miss dearly, dearly / C’mon,” throwing in the f-bomb. Aly & AJ rerecorded the 2007 pop-rock song from their album Insomniatic after a resurgence on TikTok, but anyone who was babysat by the Disney Channel in noughties remembers the words to “Potential Breakup Song.”

Now’s as good a time as any to revisit Aly & AJ’s previous hits “Rush,” “Like Whoa,” and “Take Me,” as well as their recent single “Slow Dancing.” The sisters are dropping a new single each month, leading up to their new album in the spring, starting with the acoustic track. In February, they dropped “Attack of Panic,” and in May, they gave us “Joan of Arc on the Dance Floor,” two electro-pop bops. We’ve waited 13 years to be able to cuss out the dude in “Potential Breakup Song.” Finally, the emotional release we needed to say good-bye to 2020.