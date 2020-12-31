In a Bid for Your Ears, Amazon Music Is Buying the Podcast Network Wondery

Photo: Ronny Hartmann/picture alliance via Getty Images

Podcasts have been the next big thing for the last decade or so, but 2019 to 2020 marked the moment when media giants decided to go all in on that new content everyone’s been talking about. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Amazon is reportedly acquiring Wondery, the podcasting network that has brought you the captivating, frequently harrowing non-fiction shows Dr. Death, Dirty John, The Shrink Next Door, and more. The deal, reportedly to the tune of $300 million, will be finalized in the new year.

“When the deal closes, nothing will change for listeners, and they’ll continue to be able to access Wondery podcasts through a variety of providers,” Amazon reassures visitors to Wondery’s website in a statement posted Wednesday. “Amazon Music launched podcasts in September 2020, and together with Wondery, we hope to accelerate the growth and evolution of podcasts by bringing creators, hosts, and immersive experiences to even more listeners across the globe, just as we do with music.”

Rumors that Wondery was seriously exploring a potential sale started swirling back in September. The deal is just the latest in a series of purchases of independent podcast networks by huge media companies. In July, SiriusXM bought Stitcher for a comparable sum, while Spotify scooped up Parcast and Gimlet Media last year, and announced its plan to purchase Megaphone, formerly Panoply Media, back in November, just to name a few.