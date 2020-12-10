Amber Ruffin’s Reign on Peacock Will Continue Into 2021

Yay! Photo: YouTube

More Amber Ruffin on our television screens is always a good thing, and Peacock has announced a very good thing today: More episodes of The Amber Ruffin Show are in the works. NBC’s streaming service confirmed that ten additional episodes of the Late Night With Seth Meyers writer-performer’s series, which debuted in late September, have been ordered. The show will release new episodes for the next two Fridays (December 11 and December 18) before going on hiatus; it will return with the launch of the new episodes beginning Friday, January 8, confirming that 2021 is bringing The Amber Ruffin Show along with it.

Ruffin also shared the news in a video today. “I feel confident that this is the best thing that’s gonna happen in 2021,” she said. “Oh, they found a vaccine? Oh, they’re gonna distribute it next year? I stand by my statement.” You should, Amber. You should.