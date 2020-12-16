Anderson Cooper Wants to Start a Hype House for Babies

One thing about aging is that it’s hard to stay hip to what the kids are into. Just when you figure out who Jojo Siwa is, suddenly she’s 40 years old and there’s a barrage of D’Amelios and progressively younger and younger Sheldons to contend with. But Anderson Cooper’s one step ahead of all that. On A Late Show With Stephen Colbert, famous friends Cooper and Andy Cohen argued about whose son really was the Baby of the Year, and Cooper came up with a brilliant idea: “Wyatt held a meeting with me the other day. He wants to start a TikTok house, but just for babies.” Wyatt Cooper, for the record, is 7 months old. “Like L.A. has the Sway House. He was calling it the Poo House.” So if you didn’t think you’d hear Anderson Cooper saying the words Poo House today, you’re sorely mistaken. The two were ostensibly on Colbert to promote their upcoming CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast, which Cohen said is “an authentic experience, unlike the pretaped BS that’s happening on other networks,” but we’re still hung up on “Poo House.” It’s the best idea we’ve heard of since the New Main Street Babies.

