You Can’t Afford the New Apple AirPods Max, But You Can Afford These Memes

Photo: Apple

In a blatant grab for that last bit of holiday sales, or maybe upon noticing that we didn’t already have enough to talk about on the internet these days, Apple has announced a new product, the AirPods Max. Today Apple described its new headphones as “the magic of AirPods in a stunning over-ear design,” and based on the internet’s reaction, these things are “stunning” indeed! At $549, the headphones have some sort of fancy chips that allegedly improve sound — and, just as importantly, come with a custom SmartCase. (All the better to listen to anything but Songs of Innocence with, we say.) The headphones won’t be available until December 15 (you can preorder them now), but in the meantime, Twitter already has some opinions.

Apple while designing the new Airpods max

pic.twitter.com/eOKVo9PBIw — 𝙆𝘿🛸🦖 (@xKD35) December 8, 2020

Why are they even called AirPods Max they aren’t even pods anymore pic.twitter.com/i3sNz3cjj1 — Connor (@ConnorK365) December 8, 2020

The original prototype for AirPods Max 😅 pic.twitter.com/9pnLX1bpuG — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 8, 2020

bro i just got the new airpods max these shits is heat 😤😤😤🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hi3w9u5htQ — gene starwind (@expldingquirks) December 8, 2020

Some couldn’t get over the cost.

Me looking at the AirPods Max price pic.twitter.com/g1cS3xDbO2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2020

And some started to consider what else they could buy with that money.

AirPods Max vs. Celta 2001 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MGD8ZwYcP8 — Cauê Fabiano (@Cauefabiano) December 8, 2020

Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? pic.twitter.com/itghWOxywi — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) December 8, 2020

(In case you forgot.)

This this !! This is the purse people crying about 😊😩😩😩😩 https://t.co/v2U3YIcUAK pic.twitter.com/TUjsShJhCP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020

And speaking of purses, others just went in on the case.

When I saw the AirPods Pro Max. || When I saw the carrying case. pic.twitter.com/Lzr5RYMaQS — Alex Rainert 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@arainert) December 8, 2020

AirPods Max look great with a variety of color options. pic.twitter.com/1RURS2uXLP — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) December 8, 2020

Many could see one thing and one thing only.

The case looks like a bra https://t.co/UsRTS6GLBv — Phoenix CS Andrews 🏳️‍⚧️ (@pennyb) December 8, 2020

The Airpods Max smart case looks interesting pic.twitter.com/RtKupZjEjd — The Ting of the North (@TatianaKing) December 8, 2020

"AirPods Max Smart Case" or, as we called it in my day, "The Over the Shoulder Boulder Holder" pic.twitter.com/WbJgnqWJf5 — Meg Graham (@megancgraham) December 8, 2020

In conclusion, they weren’t the only ones laughing.

The CEOs of Sony and Bose when they saw the AirPods Max pic.twitter.com/hUC5K5QrgT — Josh (@js_11m) December 8, 2020

But we all know who’s getting the last laugh here.

“People buy the AirPods Max after they said they were ugly”

Tim cook:

pic.twitter.com/IjZqRHQ1sL — Yvan (@yvanr02) December 8, 2020