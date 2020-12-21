A Timeline of Ariana Grande’s Expedited Relationship With Dalton Gomez

The happy quar couple. Photo: Ariana Grande/Instagram

When Ariana Grande said “thank u, next,” she meant it. The pop star is officially engaged to her quarantine boo, Dalton Gomez, two years after she ended her engagement to comedian Pete Davidson. “Forever n then some,” she captioned her Instagram post announcing the news and showing off the rocks on her pearl and diamond ring. Everyone was happy to tune into her latest album Positions and celebrate all the ways she’s been getting some in 2020, but now that we know it’s serious, it’s time to look back at her brief romance with the luxury real-estate agent. Now, Ariana Grande has her castle in the Hollywood Hills and her happily ever after. (And if this somehow doesn’t end with happily ever after, well, the album will be so good she can afford a new mansion.) Here’s everything we know about Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s relationship ahead of their engagement.

February 11: Ariana Grande is spotted making out with a “rando” at Bar Louie in Northridge, California, the most normie place to take your new normie boo. (IYKYK.)

March 25: Ariana is reportedly sheltering in place with her boyfriend as the coronavirus spreads to the United States. “One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months,” a source tells People. “Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

May 8: Grago can have a little publicity, as a treat. Ariana and Dalton confirm their relationship in the “Stuck With You” video with Justin Bieber. At the end of the ode to lockdown with loved ones, she and Dalton kiss and do a little slow dance, beaming at one another.

June 25: The day before her 27th birthday, Grande posts a slideshow of pics on Instagram, including a selfie of her and Gomez. Gone are the days of love-bombing our Instagram feeds — Grande subtly tucked it in between photos of herself and her dogs.

August 7: Okay, she’ll make an exception for his birthday. “hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u,” she writes under a carousel of photos and videos, including a meme mashing their faces together to create monstrous-looking Grago babies. Don’t know how we would even begin to emotionally prep for an Ariana Grande pregnancy, but at this rate we might have to consider it.

October 30: Ariana Grande drops her new album Positions a week after dropping its title track. While the song let us know she’s down to “make a lotta love on a Monday,” it also clued us in to how serious the relationship was getting with lyrics like “Boy, I’m tryna meet your mama on a Sunday.” But mostly the album is horny as hell.

December 20: And they’re engaged! Ariana Grande confirms the rumor on Instagram, where family and fans celebrated her joy. “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!” her mother, Joan Grande, wrote. “Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo.” Yeah, once your mom hears you sing “Can you stay up all night? / Fuck me ‘til the daylight?”, you kind of have to head straight to the altar. Congrats to Ariana Grande and even more congrats to Dalton Gomez. We want what you have.