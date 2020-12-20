Ariana Grande Says “Yuh” to Her Quarantine Boo and Gets Engaged

Many of us have taken our Selling Sunset obsessions pretty far in 2020, but you don’t actually walk the walk unless you got engaged to a hot young Los Angeles-based luxury realtor. On December 20, Ariana Grande revealed that she has switched her position to engaged to her cute real-estate boyfriend, Dalton Gomez. Grande posted a series of photos of her being all snuggly and attractive with Gomez, with the caption, “forever n then some.” In two of the pics, Ari is showing off a big old engagement ring that is a giant diamond with a cute li’l pearl tumor growing out of its side.

Shortly after the post, a source told People, ﻿“They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled.” The couple started dating earlier in 2020, and made it public when Gomez appeared in the “Stuck with U” music video in May. Congrats to Grande on gathering more rings, just as the “7 Rings” prophecy foretold.