A freshly mustachioed Armie Hammer is set to star as The Godfather producer Al Ruddy in a new limited series from Paramount+. The ten-episode miniseries, appropriately titled The Offer, will tell the behind-the-scenes story of the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, based on Ruddy’s never-before-revealed experiences (not to be confused with the other upcoming Godfather making-of project, Barry Levinson’s Francis and the Godfather). Ruddy, who won an Oscar for The Godfather in 1972, will also executive-produce the series, with Michael Tolkin attached to write. There is no word yet as to whether Hammer will get to keep his ’stache, however era appropriate, since Ruddy himself is facial-hair free. The Offer will debut on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’s upcoming streaming platform, which is set to replace CBS All Access in early 2021. And now that Hammer’s been cast as Ruddy, it’s time to place your bets as to who will play a young Coppola (reminder: Oscar Isaac is already booked).
Armie Hammer to Bring His ’70s ’Stache to Godfather Miniseries
Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images