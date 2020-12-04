Aubrey Plaza Has the Correct Opinion About the Happiest Season Ending

Happiest Season, a gay holiday rom-com starring Mary Steenburgen’s iPad, has caused a lively debate among the social mediati since its release last week: Kristen Stewart’s character, Abby, should’ve totally ended up with Aubrey Plaza’s hot doctor, Riley, right? Right. No question. Just imagine the healing powers their suits could bring into the world. Well, Plaza totally agrees with us all, and admitted on Thursday’s The Late Show that she’s also upset the duo didn’t blossom into Happiest Season’s endgame couple. “Look, I wanted it too, okay? I’m not gonna lie. I wanted it too. I wanted it very badly,” she explained. “But I didn’t write the thing and I didn’t direct the thing. I showed up, did my job, and got out of there. There are some things you just don’t have control over. But I’m not giving up hope for Riley. I think she’s got a bright future ahead.” A bright future ahead … maybe in a sequel?

