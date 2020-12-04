Ava DuVernay Ushers Naomi Into the CW’s Superhero Pantheon

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE

The nice thing about joining a superhero pantheon? Someone’s always able to materialize or conjure a new seat for the newbies. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ava DuVernay and Arrow executive producer Jill Blankenship are getting a new heroine into fighting shape for the CW’s line-up, based on a 2019 DC Comics title from Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker

Naomi, designed to appeal to a “younger-skewing broadcast network” audience, will depict “a teen girl’s journey from her small Northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse” following “a supernatural event” in her home state of Oregon. More specifically, her titular comic book followed Naomi as she discovered Superman might not be the only adopted American kid with unexpected, unearthly powers. At least, “unearthly” when compared to our specific version of earth.

The show, which will be written and produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, is poised to join the CW as Supergirl and Black Lightning both come to an end this coming year, following their upcoming sixth and fourth seasons, respectively. Though, given the fact they’re both superheroes, either or both could leap back into the Earth-Prime universe at any point in time, if Naomi ends up needing an extra pair of hands.