Why Did Tayshia Really Break Up With Ivan on The Bachelorette?

Photo: abc

Even if this seems like a moot (not moo) point given the happy engagement of Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark, this season’s Bachelorette finale still caused a bit of narrative confusion thanks to one particular breakup: Adams and hunky rocket scientist Ivan Hall, whom she dumped prior to solidifying her decision to hail taxis with Clark forever. During their breakup, Adams hinted that they didn’t align on religious views, a topic they never discussed on-air prior to this moment. (Adams had previously commented to Hall’s father, though, that “maybe God was testing me” with her divorce, and she often quotes Scripture on her Instagram page.) Hall accepted the breakup without issue or tears, which fueled the moment’s oddness even further. And now we have an answer as to why: Asked by franchise alum Calia Quinn on Instagram about it, Hall confirmed that he doesn’t abide by the life and teachings of Jesus of Nazareth, a choice that’s a dealbreaker for Adams. “She only wants to date a Christian, and I’m not religious,” he responded. “I’m open to and have dated any religion.” Hall also said that he’ll “dive into it” further on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s next podcast episode, which will likely drop tomorrow. Consider this heathen to be our next, next Bachelor front-runner.