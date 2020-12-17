Bad Bunny Boards Brad Pitt Action Film, Bullet Train

Ready for the Brad Bunny press tour. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Latin Grammy winner and Vulture’s recipient of best music video of 2020, Bad Bunny, has been cast in action flick Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt. Based on Japanese novel Maria Beetle by best-selling author Kōtarō Isaka, the film focuses on a group of hit men with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo, each played by an actor we would let take us out any day. (Choose your own interpretation.) Brad Pitt, in his first film since 2019’s Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, plays a hit man named Ladybug. The rest of the all-star cast includes Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Masi Oka, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, and Andrew Koji. Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch directs and will supervise the script, which is written by Zak Olkewicz.

With the release of his new album El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny earned the first-ever Spanish language No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2020 alone, the Puerto Rican artist also dropped album YHLQDMG, made a cameo on Saturday Night Live, and tested positive for COVID-19. Bullet Train will be his first major film role. It’s unclear who Bad Bunny will be playing, but rest assured he could assassinate us and our last words would be “Can we take a selfie?”