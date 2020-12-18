Barack Obama Had a Good Time Watching Congressional Heads Explode on The Boys

Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images for EIF & XQ

Barack Obama, a man who once expressed adoration of a show where the protagonist masturbates to his speeches, is back again to share his culture recommendations for our hellish year of 2020. In his annual year-end list for his favorite television shows and films (if you missed his book drop, here you go), the former Chicago resident was keen to recommend titles such as The Good Place, Soul, Lovers Rock, and the sexy chess show, as well as the gruesomely fun The Boys and the politically minded Mrs. America. Take a guess at which of these recs features a scene where a bunch of people’s heads explode during a congressional hearing airing live on C-SPAN! And a man is literally banged to death! “Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features,” Obama explained in a tweet, “I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format.” His entire list, most of which is pretty family-friendly, can be read below.

Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format. pic.twitter.com/a8BS8jDkSs — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2020