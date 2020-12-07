Of Course Sasha and Malia Help Barack Obama With His Playlists

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Even after he left the White House, Barack Obama didn’t leave behind the important, impactful work of compiling two of music’s most important playlists: his songs of the summer and favorite songs of the year. Turns out, though, he hasn’t been working alone. “I will confess that I do consult with Malia and Sasha throughout the year,” he said in a recent interview with Snapchat’s Good Luck America for his never-ending book tour. “I’m constantly listening to their music,” he continued. “Sometimes by request, and sometimes just because that’s what’s blaring in the house.” Sorry to those of you who thought Obama actually discovered Chika or Summer Walker on his own. (His book playlist, though, was all his work.) Obama did go on to reveal that the girls aren’t sharing all their jams with dad. “Sasha’s more protective of her music,” he said. “There’s certain things on SoundCloud — she has, like, a private playlist. She won’t share all of it with me because she’s not sure I’m hip enough to handle it.” Just know you can trust us with that link, Sasha.