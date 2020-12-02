Becca Kufrin Thinks She’s Too Boring to Be the Bachelorette Again

Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Hot off a conscious uncoupling from her Blue Lives Matter fiancé and watching an older Bachelorette blow up the show in four episodes, Becca Kufrin, a nice and normal former lead, has expressed a bit of interest in returning to the franchise for another shot at finding a husband who doesn’t believe in Parkland conspiracy theories. (Or, crazy thought, one who doesn’t insist on filming their breakup for exploitation purposes.) However, as she explained during an Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast episode on December 1, Kufrin isn’t sure that reprising the role would make a whole lot of sense given her current lifestyle. “I never want to say no and I’d never want to say never,” she responded when asked about becoming a double Bachelorette. “But also, like, I am 30. I feel like a grandma. I love to sleep. I love my bed. I love snuggling with [her dog] Minno. As you know, when you film an entire season, like, there’s no sleep for two-plus months, and I do not know if I could do it again.”

While there has never been two Bachelorette seasons with the same star, the show has reportedly indicated in the past that the creative decision would be welcome: Hannah Brown was being initially courted to lead Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’s current season, but negotiations fell through when Brown and the network couldn’t come to an agreement with her salary. “Also, doing the show again, let’s be honest. I was engaged two times already. I don’t want to keep racking up the rings,” Kufrin added about a potential reprise. “As much as I love Neil Lane, I don’t want to have a ring graveyard.” Maybe just give us a horned-up Bachelor in Paradise with past leads instead.