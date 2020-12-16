Portia de Rossi Will Lead Better Off Ted’s Cast Reunion

Photo: ABC

A decade after being cruelly canceled by ABC for dumb reasons such as “low ratings” and “audiences not appreciating how funny it is,” Better Off Ted will be reuniting its cast over Zoom via Play-PerView to raise funds for Feeding America amid the coronavirus pandemic. Vulture can exclusively confirm that the cult sitcom’s core cast members — Portia de Rossi (who famously appeared in the Arrested Development reboot via green screen), Isabella Acres, Andrea Anders, Malcolm Barrett, Jay Harrington, Rizwan Manji, and Jonathan Slavin, as well as creator Victor Fresco — will be taking part in the reunion on December 27 at 6 p.m. ET. (Maybe Fresco can reunite his Santa Clarita Diet cast sometime soon, too.) In addition to a standard Q&A and moderated discussion, the reunion will feature a livestreamed reading of the season-one lie-spiral episode “Jabberwocky,” with original guest actors Yuki Matsuzaki, Stefan Marks, and Keisuke Hoashi, and special guest Goran Višnjić. We’ll be tuning in from the Veridian Dynamics break room with our arsenal of lethal pumpkins. You can buy your tickets now.