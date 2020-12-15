Billie Eilish Is a Pop Star Who Learns to Drive in Apple TV+ Documentary Trailer

The trailer for Billie Eilish’s upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, The World’s a Little Blurry, introduces not one, but two conflicts. One, Billie Eilish has become one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but is also still a teenage girl. Two, Billie Eilish is learning to drive. Sure, we guess the second one is a function of the first one, and sure, we’d bet the documentary is going to be more on the “Billie Eilish copes with fame” side than the “Billie Eilish learns to drive” side. But for now, all we have is the trailer — which not only opens with an excited Eilish passing her driving test, but later returns to Eilish washing a nifty new Dodge Challenger in her parents’ driveway. “I can be alone, though. That’s what’s important,” she explains as she talks about driving. The trailer flashes statistics about Eilish’s impressive career as the “Bad Guy” synth line builds over some ominous strings as if to tell us this is going to be a story about a young pop star coping with fame. Or maybe learning to drive. Guess we’ll find out when The World’s a Little Blurry hits Apple TV+ and theaters (theaters?!) on February 26, 2021.

