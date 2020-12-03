Blackpink Will Follow Up The Album with YouTube Livestream Concert, The Show

You’ve listened to The Album. Now you get to watch The Show. On Wednesday, K-pop’s reigning super girl group, Blackpink, announced that they would be collaborating YouTube Music to deliver the group’s first-ever livestream concert experience, aptly titled The Show. The first-of-its-kind livestream concert will be available to stream on YouTube on Sunday, December 27 at 12 AM EST via their YouTube channel. Blackpink is no stranger to the streaming platform. They’re officially the second most-subscribed artist on YouTube with almost 54 million subscribers, have multiple videos with over 1 billion (yes billion, with a “b”) views, and four music videos listed in YouTube’s top ten all-time, 24-hour music debuts. Not bad for a group that released its debut album in October.

“We wanted to end the year with something very special for our Blinks who have been waiting so patiently for us,” said Blackpink, in a statement regarding The Show. “We hope everyone can comfortably enjoy our first-ever livestream concert THE SHOW at home and hopefully join in on some special perks we’ve prepared for those who join our channel. Overall we’re super excited to share this fun moment with our blinks and we can’t wait till THE SHOW.” So, don’t say we didn’t get anything nice this holiday season.