Mike Flanagan might have a lot on his plate for the next couple years (see also: adapting every Stephen King story) but stepping away from his beloved Netflix horror anthology series after just two seasons would leave a lot of viewers with some unfinished business, binge-wise. Still, it seems that’s the plan for the Haunting of Hill House and Haunting of Bly Manor creator, at least as of right now, according to his response to a fan’s inquiry about a possible third season of Haunting on the streamer.

“At the moment there are no plans for more chapters. Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other @intrepid projects for 2021 and beyond,” Flanagan tweeted Wednesday. “If things change we will absolutely let everyone know!”

To be fair, Flanagan just wrapped filming on Midnight Mass for Netflix, a show about an isolated island community grappling with the seemingly supernatural fallout of a newly-arrived mysterious priest, followed by a television series based on Christopher Pike’s 1994 YA novel The Midnight Club, in which five terminally-ill teenagers in hospice at Rotterdam Home meet each night to tell a new horror story. Still, if someone wants to round up some ghosts with tragically romantic or romantically tragic backstories and put them in a Lyft to Mike Flanagan’s house for inspiration, we won’t be mad about it.