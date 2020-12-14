Bridgerton Trailer: Gossip Girl Meets the Regency Era, XOXO

It took long enough, but the Shonda Rhimes era of Netflix has officially begun. (Feeling dumb yet, ABC?) In the first trailer for Bridgerton, Julie Andrews voices the 19th-century version of Gossip Girl, which, of course, means she’s spreading hot marriage market goss in “Lady Whistledown’s society papers” that gets delivered by frantic newsboys every weekday afternoon. But when Whistledown seemingly directs her ire at one new debutante (Phoebe Dynevor), a sexy plan is hatched to get her to the top of the social ladder once again: She pretends to “form an attachment” with a tenured bachelor (Regé-Jean Page), making every presumptuous mother and suitor in the city jealous to the point of … a pistol duel? Whatever, we’ll give this duo until episode four to realize they’re madly in love with each other. All episodes will drop on Christmas Day as the ultimate holiday treat.

