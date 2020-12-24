Brie Larson Sends You Her Love on a Wire With Scott Pilgrim ‘Black Sheep’ Cover

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

This summer, Brie Larson celebrated the tenth anniversary of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World’s release with a solemn vow. “I promise you a ‘Black Sheep’ cover is coming soon,” she tweeted on August 13. On Thursday, the Captain Marvel star came through, just in time for your solo Christmas party with a solo cover of “Black Sheep,” the Metric song she performed with the film’s excellent fictional rock band Clash at Demonhead.

“Sang about your hopes for 2021 on the channel today,” the actress tweeted, along with a video from her YouTube channel; the cover starts at 7:00. “It filled my soul. And also finally fulfilled your oft requested hope for 2020: Black Sheep cover.” Larson paired her performance with, fittingly, a black sheep sweater, made famous by Princess Di and rereleased this fall when this season of Netflix’s The Crown reminded everyone of her classic knits.

If you’re in the mood for more than just nostalgia, Larson also kicks off her Christmas Eve Day video with some improvised riffing based on her followers’ hopes for 2021. Will we finally get a Shrek 5 trailer in the new year? We can’t say for sure, but it’s definitely a better common goal then that last one we had.