Benevolent Queen Britney Spears Gives Us an Unreleased Single on Her Birthday

Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Merry Britmas, everybody! December 2 is Britney Spears’s birthday, and in her truly generous spirit, Spears is the one giving us a gift. In honor of the should-be national holiday, Spears’s label dropped a previously unreleased single, “Swimming in the Stars.” The track was originally recorded for her 2016 album, Glory, but was not released at all until November 11, when a vinyl edition went up for preorder on the Urban Outfitters website for Singles’ Day. But today marks the song’s streaming debut, and it’s got a big, big liquid-stardust, shimmery, synth-y sound perfect for stargazing when it gets dark at like 2 p.m.

Spears also celebrated her birthday by singing “Happy Birthday” to herself on boyfriend Sam Asghari’s Instagram and taking a little early birthday trip to Maui.