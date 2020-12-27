Cardi B Ends 2020 By Ending Ongoing Legal Battle With Former Manager

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Almost three years after Cardi B’s former manager sued her for $10 million, and over two and half since she countersued for millions more, the rapper has settled her ongoing legal battle with Klenord “Shaft” Raphael. According to Pitchfork, documents indicating both parties have reached an agreement and requesting their claims be dismissed were filed in New York’s Southern District Court on Thursday, December 24.

In his original suit, filed in April 2018, Raphael, who is credited as a co-writer on Cardi’s debut single “Bodak Yellow,” alleged he and KSR Group engineered the creation of the single and got the rapper onto Vh1’s Love & Hip Hop, playing an “integral role” in launching her career and public image, only for Cardi to sign with Quality Control Music’s Solid Foundation management in March of that year. (Interesting, Cardi tweeted this July, “I don’t have no managers. NONE AT ALL! My lawyer handle my business.”)

According to Cardi’s countersuit, however, she alleged the deal she signed with Raphael was “self-dealing” and accused him of “deceitful and disloyal conduct,” crafting a contract that had the singer signing over 50% of her royalties to him. Additionally, her suit alleges, Raphael was “attempting to control her personal life, telling her who she should and should not see romantically,” all while failing to provide an accurate accounting of her income.

Wrote Cardi on Sunday in response to a tweet about the settlement, “Feels good to be free.”